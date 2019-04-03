You are here:

Miley Cyrus sings along to classic Disney hits by Hilary Duff, cast of High School Musical

Apr 03, 2019 17:48:33 IST

Miley Cyrus, who shot to fame with the Disney show Hannah Montana, made her fans nostalgic when she shared videos of herself singing along to some classic songs by Hilary Duff (who starred in and as Lizzie McGuire) and Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens' High School Musical.

Twitter users reacted saying that their childhood selves would have loved a collaboration between Hannah and Lizzie.

Miley recently celebrated Hannah Montana's 13 year anniversary by posting videos of herself jamming to the opening credits song, 'The Best of Both Worlds.' She also sported the iconic blonde hairdo that her pop star alter ego wore onstage. The first episode titled "Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?" premiered on 24 March, 2006. The show featured Billie Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso and Jason Earles in prominent roles.

