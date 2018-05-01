Miley Cyrus retracts apology for decade-old Vanity Fair cover that had her posing clad only in a sheet

In 2008, when Miley Cyrus was 15, she found herself embroiled in a controversy that gained a significant amount of coverage around the world.

As a star of a major Disney show, Cyrus was a role model for many kids across the globe. So when the Hannah Montana star posed for Vanity Fair in 2008 wearing just a sheet, people across America got very angry. Disney was reportedly “furious” about the shoot, as per The Telegraph, and said Miley was "deliberately manipulated" into posing topless.

"For Miley Cyrus to be a 'good girl' is now a business decision for her," a Disney executive told the New York Times. "Parents have invested in her godliness. If she violates that trust, she won't get it back."

Ten years later, Cyrus has made it clear the she is not sorry about the Vanity Fair photo. "IM NOT SORRY," she tweeted on Sunday (30 April) alongside a New York Post front page that read, “Miley’s Shame," in reference to the aforementioned photo. "F**k YOU," the singer added.

IM NOT SORRY Fuck YOU #10yearsagopic.twitter.com/YTJmPHKwLX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Back in 2008, Cyrus had apologised for posing in the Vanity Fair picture. In a statement given to E!, Cyrus had said the following, 10 years ago:

"My goal in my music and my acting is always to make people happy. For Vanity Fair, I was so honored and thrilled to work with Annie [Leibovitz]. I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be 'artistic' and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about."

Annie Leibovitz, the famous photographer who shot the photographs, also apologised, although she did note that Miley was involved in planning the shoot and had seemed okay with it at the time, according to CNN.

The tweet declaring she is not sorry was not the only throwback tweet posted my Cyrus. She shared more pictures of herself from when she was much younger.

A picture says 1000 words... but this one only says two... FUCK YOU pic.twitter.com/57JJZIDCbV — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Feeling myself... I’ll never forget the day I got this shirt from Fred Segal pic.twitter.com/jpQ3rAocHO — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Sooo Harpers Bazaar pic.twitter.com/XFjuIdfiHB — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Miley Cyrus of 2018 has no issues with nudity and over-the-top photo-shoots as she can be seen posing as an Easter bunny on her Instagram, putting out headline-grabbing Rolling Stone covers, and appearing in the highly controversial music video for the 2013 hit single 'Wrecking Ball'.

