Miley Cyrus was recently interviewed by ABC Network where she spoke about her ‘Wrecking Ball’ controversy and the open letter from the late Sinéad O’Connor. First talking about the controversy, the singer said, “I was expecting there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me… especially women that had been in my position before.”

On the open letter

She said didn’t fully understand at the time due to her young age and knowledge about mental health. Miley recalled that Sinéad had suggested that the concept behind Wrecking Ball wasn’t Miley’s own but rather an idea imposed by men in the industry.

On the idea behind the Wrecking Ball song

This idea was not my idea and even if I was convinced that it was it was still just men in powers idea of me and they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was – and it was – and it is. And I still love it. Our younger childhood triggers and traumas come up in weird and odd ways and I think I had just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted.

The controversy

The song, which released in 2013, was under the radar for its explicit content. Cyrus shocked everone by stripping completely naked and straddling a bulldozer ball in the video for hard-hitting track ‘Wrecking Ball‘. She received a lot of criticism from viewers and was labelled as a bad role model to her army of fans – the majority of whom were young girls and teenagers.