You are here:

Miley Cyrus hints at featuring in season 5 of Netflix dystopic drama series Black Mirror

FP Staff

December 13, 2018 13:26:20 IST

Miley Cyrus has hinted that she might be a part of Netflix's dystopian drama series Black Mirror, in an interview with Howard Stern, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Miley Cyrus/Image from Twitter.

Miley Cyrus/Image from Twitter.

After months of speculation regarding the 'Wrecking Ball' singer's involvement in the series, Cyrus engaged in a guessing game and told show host Stern that she would nod her head if he said the correct answer. Stern then went ahead and confirmed that she had nodded in answer to a questions about her appearance on the Netflix series.

"I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'headshaking project' we said yes to," she was quoted as saying by comicbook.com. She then explained how she had actually not uttered the name of the show, because she had not yet been officially green-signalled to talk about her guest-starring in the project.

She also added how the role was a dynamic one which has a "lot of different sides".

This would be the first time that Cyrus would be seen on TV since her gig in Amazon's Crisis in Six Scenes, starring Woody Allen, Elaine May, John Magaro and Rachel Brosnahan.

No official announcement for the series' release date has been made yet.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2018 13:26 PM

tags: Black Mirror , Black Mirror season 5 , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Miley Cyrus , Netflix , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Share Worthy , Shareworthy

also see

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan to share the couch on finale of Koffee with Karan season 6

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan to share the couch on finale of Koffee with Karan season 6

Netflix pays $100 million to keep hit sitcom Friends on streaming service till 2020

Netflix pays $100 million to keep hit sitcom Friends on streaming service till 2020

La Tribu movie review: Fernando Colomo's Netflix film is cold and emotionless for the most part

La Tribu movie review: Fernando Colomo's Netflix film is cold and emotionless for the most part