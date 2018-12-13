Miley Cyrus hints at featuring in season 5 of Netflix dystopic drama series Black Mirror

Miley Cyrus has hinted that she might be a part of Netflix's dystopian drama series Black Mirror, in an interview with Howard Stern, said The Hollywood Reporter.

After months of speculation regarding the 'Wrecking Ball' singer's involvement in the series, Cyrus engaged in a guessing game and told show host Stern that she would nod her head if he said the correct answer. Stern then went ahead and confirmed that she had nodded in answer to a questions about her appearance on the Netflix series.

"I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'headshaking project' we said yes to," she was quoted as saying by comicbook.com. She then explained how she had actually not uttered the name of the show, because she had not yet been officially green-signalled to talk about her guest-starring in the project.

She also added how the role was a dynamic one which has a "lot of different sides".

This would be the first time that Cyrus would be seen on TV since her gig in Amazon's Crisis in Six Scenes, starring Woody Allen, Elaine May, John Magaro and Rachel Brosnahan.

No official announcement for the series' release date has been made yet.

