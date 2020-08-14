Miley Cyrus debuts video, new single Midnight Sky from upcoming seventh studio album
Miley Cyrus has directed Midnight Sky herself, the singer revealed in a tweet.
After creating a buzz online for the past few weeks, singer Miley Cyrus has released her highly anticipated single 'Midnight Sky.'
According to Billboard, the song is the first single from her upcoming seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus.
The 27-year-old musician made the official announcement on Instagram as she shared a brief clip of the music video.
In the micro-blogging site, the 'Slide Away' singer also noted that the music video was directed by herself.
Clocking in at three-minute and 42-seconds, the official music video is all glitzy-glamour and colourful.
The musician shines in the video as she is seen decked in neon, and shimmery body fit attire teamed up with crystal-covered long black gloves.
However, Cyrus is yet to announce an official release date for She Is Miley Cyrus.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
