Miles Teller will take on the role of producer Al Ruddy in the series, which he will also executive produce.

Actor Miles Teller will play the role of Al Ruddy in the upcoming series The Offer, which is the story of the making of one of the greatest films of all time, The Godfather. Ruddy was the producer of The Godfather and will be the executive producer of The Offer. Teller is also the executive producer of the upcoming show which is based on Ruddy’s point-of-view about the making of the 1972 film which was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Previously, the role of Ruddy was to be essayed by Armie Hammer, however, he left the show after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him in January. As per The Hollywood Reporter, women alleged that Hammer sent them graphic messages, describing sexual fantasies. A rape claim against Hammer is also under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Since the allegations surfaced, Hammer’s agency WME dropped him. He was also made to leave The Minutes, a broadway play, and the Starz series Gaslit.

According to a report in Deadline, The Offer is a 10-episode event series. It has been written by Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin with Toscano also working as executive producer.

The Godfather featured Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Talia Shire, and John Cazale.

Produced by Paramount TV Studios, The Offer also has Leslie Grie of Hatfields & McCoys as the executive producers. Dexter Fletcher will be directing the first and last block of the series.