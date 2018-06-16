Milan Fashion Week: Zegna, Ferretti's present menswear Spring-Summer 2019 collection
Ermenegildo Zegna's men's Spring-Summer 2019 collection was presented in Milan on Friday. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno
Alberta Ferretti's cruise collection featured ethnic casual looks in khaki, burned orange and olive green. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno
Models sporting the Spring-Summer 2019 menswear for Zegna strode a mirrored runway across a waterway at the Milan Fashion Week. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno
The fashion week also featured Alberta Ferretti's collection in Milan on Friday. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno
Zegna's technical looks were featured against an arched facade of the Mondadori Palace in Milan. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno
A model showing Alberta Ferretti's Spring-Summer 2019 collection. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno
