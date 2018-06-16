You are here:

Milan Fashion Week: Zegna, Ferretti's present menswear Spring-Summer 2019 collection

Ermenegildo Zegna's men's Spring-Summer 2019 collection was presented in Milan on Friday, 15 June, 2018. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno

Alberta Ferretti's cruise collection featured ethnic casual looks in khaki, burned orange and olive green. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno

Models sporting the Spring-Summer 2019 menswear for Zegna strode a mirrored runway across a waterway at the Milan Fashion Week. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno

The Fashion Week also featured Alberta Ferretti's collection in Milan on 15 June. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno

Zegna's technical looks were featured against an arched facade of the Mondadori Palace in Milan. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno

A model showing Alberta Ferretti's Spring-Summer 2019 collection. The Associated Press/ Luca Bruno

