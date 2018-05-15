You are here:

Mike Shinoda remembers Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington in first solo concert since singer's death

Mike Shinoda remembered his Linkin Park bandmate, Chester Bennington, at his first solo concert since the frontman's death.

Shinoda performed songs from his forthcoming EP, Post Traumatic, at KROQ's Weenie Roast festival at the StubHub Center in California, where he also played a piano-led version of the Linkin Park's popular songs 'Hybrid Theory' and 'In the End' in Bennington's honour.

The 41-year-old singer was found dead at his California home on 20 July, 2017. His death was later ruled as suicide by a coroner.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 14:29 PM