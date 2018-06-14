Mike Shinoda addresses ‘million-dollar question’ about Linkin Park's future after losing Chester Bennington

On the debut episode of iHeartRadio‘s ‘Inside The Studio’ podcast, Linkin Park's co-founder Mike Shinoda discussed the band's future after almost one year of Chester Bennington's death. He said "I don’t know. That’s the million-dollar question, right? And, unfortunately, I’ve said it before, but, there aren’t any answers to that at this point. It would be awesome if there were. That would be really easy.”

Earlier this year, Shinoda posted a tweet saying that he had “every intention” of continuing Linkin Park.

I have every intention on continuing with LP, and the guys feel the same. We have a lot of rebuilding to do, and questions to answer, so it’ll take time. https://t.co/nXLxTSd40J — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) January 25, 2018

While talking to the host Joe Levy about performing without Chester, Shinoda brought up AC/DC's move to replace late Bon Scott with Brian Johnson in the 80s and continued to explain why it would be difficult to get on stage without him. He supported the argument by mentioning the fact that, if the band wanted to tour again, there will always be a difference of opinion among the members.

Last year in October, Linkin Park gave a heartfelt tribute to the late singer at the Hollywood Bowl. In Chester's memory, they let the fans sing one of the band's most popular tracks 'Numb' as he had performed the vocals on the complete track.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 17:57 PM