Mika Singh's manager found dead in Mumbai home, police cite drug overdose as cause of death

The manager of popular singer Mika Singh allegedly committed suicide in Andheri in Mumbai after consuming sleeping pills, police said on Friday.

Saumya Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the singer in Andheri's Four Bungalows area and her body was handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab, said Senior Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station.

"The incident happened on 2 February. We have not found any foul play in the case and have registered an accidental death report," he added.

Inspector P Bhosle said she was suffering from depression over family issues in a statement to Mumbai Mirror.

"On account of her family issues and depression, she was staying alone on the first floor of Singh's studio," he said.

Mika Singh condoled Khan's death in an Instagram post.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 13:13:48 IST