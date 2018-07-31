Mika Singh reports theft worth Rs 3,00,000 from his residence, police suspect singer's employee

Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh has reported a theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3,00,000 from his house in the Oshiwara area of Andheri West, police said on 31 July.

Singh's manager lodged the complaint on his behalf alleging that Rs 1,00,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2,00,000 was stolen from his flat on the afternoon of 30 June.

No arrests have been made so far, but the police said that an employee of the singer (Ankit Vasan), who was seen leaving the building in the CCTV footage, is the prime suspect in the case. As per an NDTV report, the associate was entering and leaving the house at the suspected time of the robbery.

Oshiwara Police Station head S Pasalwar said efforts are on to trace the suspect, who hails from New Delhi. Singh has not commented on the issue so far. “A case under section 381(theft by clerk or servant) of the IPC has been registered against Ankit. We are trying to trace him.” Mumbai Mirror quoted the head as saying.

Mika Singh was recently in the news for booking an entire first class in an Emirates Airlines carrier while flying to Dubai to travel alone and avoid any disturbances.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 14:49 PM