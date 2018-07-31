You are here:

Mika Singh reports theft worth Rs 3,00,000 from his residence, police suspect singer's employee

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 14:49:31 IST

Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh has reported a theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3,00,000 from his house in the Oshiwara area of Andheri West, police said on 31 July.

Mika Singh/Image from Twitter.

Mika Singh/Image from Twitter.

Singh's manager lodged the complaint on his behalf alleging that Rs 1,00,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2,00,000 was stolen from his flat on the afternoon of 30 June.

No arrests have been made so far, but the police said that an employee of the singer (Ankit Vasan), who was seen leaving the building in the CCTV footage, is the prime suspect in the case. As per an NDTV report, the associate was entering and leaving the house at the suspected time of the robbery.

Oshiwara Police Station head S Pasalwar said efforts are on to trace the suspect, who hails from New Delhi. Singh has not commented on the issue so far. “A case under section 381(theft by clerk or servant) of the IPC has been registered against Ankit. We are trying to trace him.” Mumbai Mirror quoted the head as saying.

Mika Singh was recently in the news for booking an entire first class in an Emirates Airlines carrier while flying to Dubai to travel alone and avoid any disturbances.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 14:49 PM

tags: #Andheri #BuzzPatrol #Mika Singh #Mumbai #robbery #Tune In #TuneIn

also see

Mika Singh books entire first class on flight to avoid disturbance: Want to travel alone like Michael Jackson

Mika Singh books entire first class on flight to avoid disturbance: Want to travel alone like Michael Jackson

'Chull' singer Fazilpuria and Jyotica Tangri release new single Gori Ghani produced by Rossh

'Chull' singer Fazilpuria and Jyotica Tangri release new single Gori Ghani produced by Rossh

Watch: Indian-origin boy surprises judges on The Voice UK with How Deep Is Your Love, Balam Pichkari mashup

Watch: Indian-origin boy surprises judges on The Voice UK with How Deep Is Your Love, Balam Pichkari mashup