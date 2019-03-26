Mika Singh offers Savi Sidhu role in upcoming production, Aadat, alongside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover

Last week, a Film Companion video of actor Savi Sidhu went viral where he spoke about how he has not been getting acting gigs and is now working as a security guard to sustain himself. Sidhu, who's name is associated with such projects as Black Friday, Patiala House and Bewakoofiyaan, has now been offered a part by Mika Singh in his upcoming production, Aadat, reports India Today. The film stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in the lead.

Further, Mika has also requested Sidhu to quit his job as a security guard and instead join his team, the same report states.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mika said that he wanted to help Sidhu as he belongs to the same fraternity. He added that he has also recommended Sidhu's name for other projects, and intends to find him work as an acting coach.

The singer had earlier posted Sidhu's viral video, urging his fans to find his contact details. He wrote, "I really would love to help him. At times it’s so difficult to understand our industry. We show so much love and fake smiles, but bhai when u see your brother or friend in times of need then please support yaar." (sic)

I don’t know him personally, but I’d really love to help. https://t.co/J2WLpLJMSO — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) March 20, 2019

On the other hand, Sidhu told the daily that not only Mika, but Nikhil Advani has also reached out to him and promised him work.

