Mika Singh books entire first class on flight to avoid disturbance: Want to travel alone like Michael Jackson

FP Staff

Jul,16 2018 16:18:19 IST

Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh booked the entire first class in an Emirates Airlines carrier while flying to Dubai since he wanted to travel alone and avoid any disturbances.

Mika Singh (left) and Shaan (right). Facebook/@singer.shaan, @MikaSinghOfficial

Singh posted a video on Instagram, "Today, I had a great show in Dallas. There was a time when Michael Jackson used to say that he wants to travel alone and today, I want to travel alone. I want no disturbance, ek bhi aadmi mujhe first class mein nazar nahi aana chaiye (no one should be in my purview), so I booked the entire first class for myself."

“I hope I have set off a trend and after this video, now all the big celebrities and superstars will follow me.” he added.

Singer Shaan too shared a video on Twitter, as a reply to Singh, where he was seen mimicking Singh's voice and declaring that he was following Singh's footsteps in booking all the lanes of the bowling arcade for his family.

Netizens also took to social media to comment on Singh's choice of travelling alone on an aircraft.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 16:18 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Mika Singh #Shaan #Tune In #TuneIn #Twitter #Video

