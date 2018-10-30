You are here:

Mika, Daler Mehndi's brother Amarjeet Singh passes away; last rites ceremony performed on 29 October

Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died in New Delhi on 29 October.

Mika shared a photograph of his brother on Instagram, expressing his sorrow. He wrote that their brother had been hospitalised prior to his demise.

Daler too shared the same photograph and caption. The cremation took place at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground.

Mika and Daler are popular Bollywood playback singers. Daler is known for songs like 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun' as well as many memorable tracks for films like Rang De Basanti, Action Replayy, Singh is Kinng, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Baahubali. Mika has sung songs for films like PadMan, Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, Jab We Met among others.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 12:32 PM