Midsommar director Ari Aster says his next film will be four hour long 'nightmare comedy'

Ari Aster, the director behind the successful horror dramas Hereditary and Midsommar said he has finished the draft of his next film. In an interview with Associated Students Program Board at UC Santa Barbara, Aster said his new project will be a four-hour long "nightmare comedy," writes IndieWire.

"All I know is that it’s gonna be four hours long, over 17 [years of age]," said Aster, but did not reveal any more details.

NME notes that in a Reddit AMA last year, Aster said his next "will either be a zonky nightmare comedy or a big, sickly domestic melodrama."

Hereditary starred Australian actress Toni Collette as the daughter of a woman whose death unravels terrifying secrets about their family ancestry. The film had been described as a "new generation's The Exorcist" and "engaging, unsettling and unpredictable" upon its release in 2018.

Meanwhile Midsommar led by Florence Pugh followed a group of friends who travel to Swedish to witness a summer solstice festival that takes place every 90 years, but their retreat soon takes a nightmarish turn.

The helmer is also known for his horror shorts The Strange Thing About the Johnsons and Munchausen.

He will be producing the English-language remake of South Korean classic Save the Green Planet. The project hails from Seoul-based studio CJ Entertainment, which most recently backed filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho's multiple Oscar-winning film Parasite.

The 2003 black comedy, directed by Jang Joon-hwan, is about a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman who he believes to be part of an alien invasion.

Aster will produce the project in collaboration with Lars Knudsen through their banner Square Peg. Francis Chung will also serve as a producer.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 12:55:06 IST

