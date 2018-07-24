Mid-90s trailer: Jonah Hill's directorial debut is an ode to Los Angeles' skateboarding culture

From Superbad to Moneyball to The Wolf of Wall Street, Jonah Hill has done it all. He has made career changes that many have tried before in Hollywood but few have succeeded at. Having moved from funnyman to serious actor, he now turns writer-director with his first feature film Mid-90s.

Hill's directorial debut from indie production house A24 dropped its first trailer on Tuesday. The clip teases a coming-of-age tale of a young teenager (played by The Killing of a Sacred Deer's Sunny Suljic) who deals with his difficult home life during summer by making friends at a Motor Avenue skate shop. As they navigate this challenging, exciting time in their lives, there's plenty of the usual drama fulled by drinking, drugs, sex and peer pressure.

Mid-90s stars Lady Bird's Lucas Hedges as the bullying older brother and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as the mother. Waterson, in an interview with Metro, said: “It was an incredible experience. We shot that just before I went to do the second Fantastic Beasts...He (Hill) is a brilliant director...It is about a skateboarding kid, there’s also the family story that’s very intense and painful and complicated. I play the mum."

The cast also includes Na-kel Smith, Olan Prenatt, Gio Galicia, Ryder Mclaughlin and Alexa Demie.

The film will open in theatres on 19 October.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 20:15 PM