Michelle Williams to star opposite Julianne Moore in remake of Oscar-nominated Danish film, After the Wedding

PTI

Apr,20 2018 12:55:34 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Michelle Williams is set to star opposite Julianne Moore in After the Wedding remake.

Bart Freundlich is directing the film from his own script, reported Variety.

Michelle Williams. Image via Twitter

The movie is based on the 2006 Oscar-nominated film of the same name directed by Susanne Bier and starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Joel B Michaels and Silvio Muraglia are producing the remake.

The new film follows the director of an Indian orphanage on the verge of bankruptcy, who discovers that her organisation is in contention to receive a large charitable donation from a wealthy American businesswoman, forcing her to travel to New York City, where she is confronted by a past she tried to forget.

The movie will start production next month.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 12:56 PM

tags: #After the Wedding #Hollywood #Julianne Moore #Mads Mikkelsen #Michelle Williams

