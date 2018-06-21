Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna to write his next book on northeastern food culture and grains

New Delhi: Michelin-starred Chef Vikas Khanna, who was here for a masterclass and launch of Quaker Whole Oats, says his next book will focus on grains and will also talk about India's northeast region which he feels still holds its rich culture intact through food.

"My next thing (book) is only about grains and about north east. They are a culture which in spite of being modernised still holds on to the value of their grains and how they do farming. I was obsessed with their fish paddy farming," Khanna, also PepsiCo India's nutrition ambassador, said on the sidelines of the event here.

With the aim to showcase oats as an appetising and nutritious breakfast option, Khanna's masterclass took food enthusiasts on an experiential journey.

Asked about how aware people have become when it comes to not skipping breakfast, Khanna said, "I think because of Internet and because of media, there is whole lot of awareness ... The industry is changing because of requirement of people," he said.

"Breakfast is essential and everybody needs to understand that if stomach is empty, brain starts becoming extremely aggressive," he added.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:41 PM