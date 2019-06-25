Michael Jackson's sister Janet says his legacy will continue to live on: Love it when I see kids emulating him

Janet Jackson may have maintained silence on the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary, which focuses on sex abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, but the singer believes her brother's legacy will continue through his music.

In the HBO documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck alleged that Jackson groomed and molested them during their childhood.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Janet did not comment on the allegations but said, "It (legacy) will continue. I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world."

“In every person, there is a secret song in their heart. It says ‘I am free, I am one.’” - Michael Jackson. pic.twitter.com/SBbxYM9cw0 — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) June 19, 2019

“I’m a great fan of art. I love Michelangelo. If I had the chance to talk to him or read about him, I would want to know about what inspired him to become who he is – the anatomy of his craftsmanship.…” – Michael Jackson in 1993 pic.twitter.com/4Aopm6Fjjb — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) May 21, 2019

Jackson died on 25 June, 2009 at the age of 50 following an overdose of the powerful anesthetic Propofol.

His family members, including nephew Taj Jackson, have supported him over the child sexual abuse allegations.

The legendary pop singer's brothers, Marlon and Jackie, claimed that Leaving Neverland documentary did not present any evidence to prove the crime.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 09:15:20 IST