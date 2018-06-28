Michael Jackson's father Joe, who was also the creator of Jackson 5, passes away at 89

New York: Joe Jackson, father of music legends Michael and Janet Jackson and the creator of the Jackson 5 music family passed away on 27 June after he had been in the hospital for terminal pancreatic cancer. He was 89.

According to a report in the BBC, that quoted a person close to the family confirming Joe Jackson's death, he died two days after the death anniversary of Michael Jackson. Taj Jackson, Joe's grandson, also confirmed his death in a tweet.

Thank you Grandpa for the amazing strength, determination and pride you showed this family. The Jackson legacy would not exist without you.

I lost a grandfather but heaven gained The Hawk. https://t.co/PagFmSW2Q6 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

A strict disciplinarian father of 11 children, the steelworker in Gary, Indiana turned into one of music history's most unlikely but most successful managers as he created the Jackson 5 from his family. Eleven-year-old Michael Jackson became the youngest singer ever to top the benchmark US singles chart as the lead vocalist on 1969's 'I Want You Back.' Five sons — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael — became the Jackson 5, joined at times by younger brother Randy, who also pursued a solo career. Three daughters — LaToya, Rebbie, and, most famously, Janet — all fashioned their own pop careers under Jackson's management, with varying levels of recognition, the BBC report said.

According to media reports, some members of the family were unable to gain access to Joe Jackson in his final days. “No one knew what was going on — we shouldn't have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this," The Daily Mail quoted his son Jermaine Jackson as saying. "We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn't get the full picture." Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet on 24 June. "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes," he wrote.

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

His most famous child, King of Pop Michael Jackson, would later break down in tears even as an adult when recalling his father beating him with his belt and, while publicly forgiving him, wrote him out of his will.

Joe Jackson is survived by Katherine, 88, and nine of his 11 children.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 09:55 AM