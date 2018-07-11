Michael Jackson chemically castrated by father Joe to maintain his high-pitched voice, alleges pop star's doctor

Michael Jackson was "chemically castrated" by his father and Jackson family patriarch, Joe, to maintain his high-pitched voice, the singer's controversial doctor has alleged.

Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Michael Jackson's death in 2009 following which he spent two years in prison, made the allegations in a video released by The Blast.

He called Joe, who died last month at the age of 89, "one of the worst fathers to his children in history".

Murray, 65, claimed that Michael confided in him about the "many sufferings at the hands of his father" and said he hopes that the late patriarch is finding "redemption in hell".

"The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words," Murray said in the video clip.

"I would not shed a single tear for the passing of this cruel and evil man," he added.

In 2010, Joe Jackson had filed a lawsuit for wrongful death against Murray, but he later dropped the suit. The creator of the Jackson 5 passed away on 27 June after he had been in the hospital for terminal pancreatic cancer.

Michael Jackson had publicly broken down in tears even as an adult when recalling his father beating him with his belt and, while the King of Pop publicly forgave Joe, he also wrote him out of his will.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 16:18 PM