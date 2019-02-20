You are here:

Michael Douglas, Adam DeVine join voice cast of Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham

Veteran star Michael Douglas and actor Adam DeVine have joined the voice cast of Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The animated series is based on a bestselling children's book of the same name by Dr Seuss.

The show is being executive produced by DeGeneres and will join Netflix's growing list of animated originals. It is set to debut on streaming giant's platform later this year.

The story follows Sam I Am (DeVine) and Guy I Am (Douglas) as they try to rescue a rare Chickeraffe from a zoo and deliver the endangered animal to its natural habitat.

The two characters will set out on a road trip and cross paths with a wild cast of characters along the way, all voiced by celebrities.

The voice cast also includes Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton and Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs.

The show, which hails from Warner Bros Animation, has been created by Jared Stern.

Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman are also serving as executive producers on the project.

Watch the teaser here.



Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 13:21:21 IST