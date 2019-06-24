Michael B Jordan to reportedly replace Keanu Reeves in new Matrix film helmed by Lana Wachowski

Michael B Jordan is reportedly set to replace Keanu Reeves in a new Matrix movie, to be directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the previous three films in the franchise along with Lily Wachowski.

According to Movie Web, the project is currently underdevelopment with a working title Project Ice Cream.

The fourth installment of the cult series, which is expected to be written by Zak Penn, may go into production as early as 2020. The shoot for the film will reportedly begin in Chicago, notes Movie Web.

Rumours about a new Matrix film started doing the rounds after John Wick director Chad Stahelski let slip that the Wachowskis were planning a fourth movie, although his comments were later claimed to be "hypothetical" by the filmmaker duo's representative.

Reeves played Neo in The Matrix (1999) and 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

This is not the first time Jordan's name has cropped up to play the lead in the fourth Matrix.

In 2017, The Hollywood Reporter had published Warner Bros was in early stages of developing a relaunch of the franchise, with Penn in talks to write, and Jordan being eyed to star. The report also adds that the studio did not have very high hopes for the original film in 1999, but on its release, The Matrix became a sensation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 16:28:27 IST