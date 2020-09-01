Michael B Jordan pays tribute to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman: 'Wish we had more time'
Michael B Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, remembered his co-star and friend Chadwick Boseman in a social media post.
Michael B Jordan, who shared the screen with late actor Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Black Panther, has penned a heartfelt note to remember his co-star and friend.
The 33-year-old actor recalled one of the final conversations he had with Boseman before he died of colon cancer.
“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.”
Here is Jordon's Instagram post
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
While Black Panther became the first superhero film to feature an all-Black cast (nearly), Boseman became the idol of thousands overnight with his portrayal of King T’Challa. In Marvel's film King T’Challa had a face-off against the villain Erik Killomonger, played by Jordan. We have all seen how the movie unfolds but Erik, in real-life, has expressed how he has been “reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything”.
Jordan recalled their introduction during the times of All My Children While Boseman had refused a role due to its “ stereotypical depiction”, Jordan was offered the same later when he was only 16.
The actor credited Boseman for paving the way. “You showed me how to be better, honour purpose, and create a legacy”.
Boseman's T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War and his Wakanda Forever salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.
Jordon further continued that he will miss Boseman's honesty, generosity, sense of humour, and incredible gifts.
"I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets."
Jordan ended his tribute with the famous line said by his character Killmonger in Black Panther.
"Is this your king!?' he wrote. "Yes. he. is! Rest In Power Brother."
