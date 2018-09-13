Michael B Jordan may play Superman, Jon Hamm wishes to portray Batman post Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck's exit

With rumours of Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck reportedly exiting the DC cinematic universe doing the rounds, new reports claim that actor Michael B Jordan may be a strong contestant for playing Superman. Deadline reports, that the Black Panther actor has been in the running after Cavill's exit.

Warner Bros. is currently focusing their energies towards making a Supergirl film, states the report. After Justice League's poor performance at the box office, the production house plans on restructuring the DC universe in order to garner better viewership for their upcoming films.

Meanwhile, a report in MovieWeb claimed that Jon Hamm had shown keen interest in starring as the Caped Crusader. When asked if he would like to play Batman, the Mad Men actor confessed that he had been ardent Batman comic reader ever since he was a child. However, he added that the script and the story would be of prime importance for him to finally consider the deal.

As reported earlier, Cavill and Affleck's exit may also be a result of Warner's search for younger faces to replace the two super heroes. Much like the James Bond series, Superman and Batman also have a certain run time for each actor, after which they need to be changed, said a source.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 14:47 PM