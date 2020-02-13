Michael B Jordan joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie in David O Russell's upcoming drama, tentatively titled Amsterdam

Michael B Jordan has joined the cast of David O Russell's new drama, state reports. The film, which also features Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, is being backed by New Regency. The project is yet to have a title, though the tentative one is Amsterdam.

The plot is supposed to revolve around a doctor and a lawyer who form an unlikely partnership.

The roles for Robbie and Jordan were initially scheduled to go to Jennifer Lawrence and Jamie Foxx since the filmmaker was initially considering the two, reports Collider. Angelina Jolie was also supposed to make a cameo in the film but that is reportedly not happening anymore.

Michael Shannon and Mike Myers may also come on board the film later, along with Russell's favourite Robert De Niro, who featured in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy.

Russell will helm the project from his own screenplay, and will also produce the project along with Matthew Budman. The film is scheduled to begin production in April. Reports state since the film is not expected to complete by June or July, the crew is unsure whether they can roll it out this year itself.

Jordan and Russell have been in talks of collaborating, especially after the two came on board another New Regency project titled The Skies Belong to Us, which concerns a plane hijacking. After this film, Russell will move on to Denzel Washington‘s Sony drama A Journal for Jordan.

Jordan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Paramount’s action-thriller Without Remorse. The actor is also set to feature in the third film of the popular Creed franchise.

