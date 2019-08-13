Mia Khalifa says she has earned only $12,000 in her brief career as an adult film actress

Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa, in an interview and a series of tweets, opened up on how she earned a total of only $12,000 in her career. According to a report by Vice, Khalifa only worked in the industry for three months, but is still one of the most popular names, and was the most searched adult actors on streaming platform Pornhub 2018.

Here is her tweet and a brief clip from her interview.

People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary. Full interview here: https://t.co/xHK7SmhfrY pic.twitter.com/fwJlyzHznq — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

In another tweet, she writes that she is trying to bust the "common misconceptions" about herself and the adult film industry.

To clarify, I was never promised “millions”, nor do I expect it. I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

New York Post writes that Khalifa talks about receiving death threats from ISIS for wearing a hijab in an adult film. "The turning point, of course, was when I did the hijab scene. That is when the ISIS death threats came in, all of the news broke out — globally. Not just in America. It was trending on Twitter, it was all over the news. I was banned from a handful of countries," she says.

She says her follower count on Instagram went from 400 to 200,000 because of the particular scene in just three days. She said that "it just kept snowballing" until she had reached the 2 million count six months later after she quit the industry. She even spoke about how her Instagram account was hacked by ISIS.

After quitting, Khalifa became a sport presenter and hopes to grow in the field, adds New York Post.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 12:57:18 IST