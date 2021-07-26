Mia Khalifa said the separation was long overdue: 'We walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest.'

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa and husband Robert Sandberg have announced their separation two years after being together. In an Instagram post, Khalifa announced that the couple tried everything including therapy to make their marriage work. However, Khalifa and Sandberg have now decided to separate and the former adult film star says that they truly tried and have a friend for life in each other.

Check out her post here

Khalifa stated that an isolated incident is not the cause of their separation and they will love and respect each other. She said that ‘unresolvable’ and ‘fundamental differences’ caused their split, adding that nobody could blame the other for that.

The 28-year-old media personality said that she and Sandberg are closing this chapter of their life with no regrets. Khalifa added that the two are connected with their love for family, friends and their dogs. Ending the note, Khalifa said that this [the separation] was long overdue but they are glad that they took their time and can walk away saying that they tried their ‘absolute hardest.’

Khalifa and Sandberg, who is a chef, got engaged in March 2019. The two got married months later in 2019. The same announcement was also shared by Sandberg on his official Instagram profile.