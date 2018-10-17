#MeToo in India: Singer Sriranjani accuses John Vijay of sexually harassing her in 2014; actor apologises

VJ-playback singer Sriranjani T S accused Tamil actor John Vijay of sexual misconduct in a tweet on 17 October. Three other women also anonymously shared their accounts with singer Chinmayi Sripaada alleging that the actor had sexually harassed them as well on separate occasions.

Sriranjani, a well known television host and YouTube personality, alleged that Vijay called her up in the middle of the night almost a month after the two had filmed a fun interview together in 2014. Vijay allegedly pursued the conversation even after Sriranjani told him she would call him the next day. As per her account, it was obvious that he was "hinting at the possibility of phone s*x".

Taken aback by his behaviour, the VJ threatened to inform his wife of his alleged misconduct, which forced him to stop pursuing her further.

#MeToo This incident happened in 2014 with actor John Vijay. Thanks hubby @NOTamitbhargav for the nudge. And thanks @Chinmayi @TheRestlessQuil for making noise. I'm speaking up too! #TimesUp @muthupradeep you know when this happened. pic.twitter.com/EfzqdgDvVH — Sriranjani T S (@Sri_TS) October 17, 2018

Thank you Sriranjini for speaking up. I know you shared your story with me last week. I did receive 3 other girls narrating their own incidents about John Vijay. Find the strength girls. Speak up. Doesnt matter if he is friends with your dad. https://t.co/FkYFJj3ocM — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 17, 2018

Firstpost reached out to John Vijay for a statement, and this is what he had to say:

"(sic) Am a very transparent person who speaks my heart out. Not with any intentions or ulterior motives. I have understood that at times my jokes are not funny to everyone and may sound insensitive. When I really sense that some one does not appreciate what I say, is not on the same page and I am misunderstood, I remove myself from having further conversation or being present at that place. I really do not remember the incidents quoted on Twitter, I have not met these people any where alone nor asked them out either. If my comments, that I thought was funny and witty, would have hurt any one at any point of time I would like to take this opportunity to inform that I am also very emotionally hurt by my behaviour. This would be my lesson to know what to say to whom and when. I completely support this #metoo move movement. If I had not been pulled in I would have been one among the first to voice this cause and support this movement."

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 18:06 PM