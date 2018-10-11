#MeToo in India: Aditi Mittal issues apology after Kaneez Surka levels harassment allegation on Twitter

Comic-host Kaneez Surka accused comedienne Aditi Mittal of sexually harassing her in 2016 at an event, in her own MeToo account shared on Thursday. In her tweet, Surka alleged that during a comic show which she was hosting, Mittal walked up to her on stage and forcefully kissed her. She stated that there were about a 100 people present, including several comedians, when the incident took place.

The incident left her feeling "humiliated, shocked and completely stripped of choice". She decided to reach out to Mittal a year later. According to her account, Mittal initially apologised but "turned hostile" later, which again, left her confused as the two had promised to "have each other's back" in the comedy scene.

Mittal acknowledged Surka's allegations and issues an apology on Twitter. She also claimed that the kiss happened as "part of the act" as she was a participant on the show that Surka was hosting and was not sexual in nature. According to her account, she "issued an unconditional apology" to Surka in 2017 after learning that the latter had felt violated. The apology was accepted by Surka, she claimed. However, after the incident she consciously tried to distance herself from Surka as a "cautionary measure".

Firstpost has reached out to both Kaneez Surka and Aditi Mittal for a comment. The report will be updated when they respond.

