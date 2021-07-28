Methil Devika in an interview said she has sent a divorce notice to Mukesh

Dancer Methil Devika announced divorce from her husband Mukesh on 27 July. While talking to the media, she said that she has served Mukesh, who is an actor-politician, the notice for divorce.

The celebrity couple was making headlines from the past few days as rumours about their divorce were doing the rounds along with allegations against her husband for domestic violence. Later, the dancer denied such allegations against Mukesh.

“If my household problem concerns Kerala, I would have spoken about it. The reason for divorce is personal and I do not want to delve into it,” she told reporters in Palakkad as per The News Minute.

Clarifying domestic violence allegations, Devika in an interview stated that it is not mentioned in the list of complaints related to divorce. She further asserted that there are various forms of domestic violence and she will not be able to answer anything specific.

Further in her conversation, Devika claimed that she was waiting for the Kerala Assembly Elections to get over so that she could initiate the divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, Mukesh is presently the Kollam MLA, after winning as the CPI(M)’s candidate from the constituency.

As per reports, Devika has been residing at her ancestral home in Palakkad over the past few months. Mukesh, reportedly, did not take proper care or gave attention to Devika when she contracted COVID-19 . Also, Kollam MLA’s nature of using obscene language displeased Devika to take such an extreme step.

Devika and Mukesh got married on 24 October, 2013. Initially, the celebrity couple was working together at Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi.

Mukesh was earlier married to actress Saritha who divorced him in 2011. She alleged that domestic violence and abusive behaviour from Mukesh was the main reason for her filing for a divorce.