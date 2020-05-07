Met Gala 2020: A decade of iconic outfits from Rihanna's omelette dress to Miley Cyrus's punk rock gown

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Met Gala, the biggest annual fashion event will be going virtual for the first time since its inception 72 years ago.

The theme decided for the 72nd Met Gala was “About Time: Fashion and Duration” since the Metropolitan Museum of Art is celebrating its 150-year anniversary. The event is dedicated to raise funds for the Met’s Costume Institute.

The virtual Met Gala event will commence with editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour address. It will also showcase performance by Florence + the Machine and a DJ set by Off-White and Louis Vuitton men’s designer Virgil Abloh.

Before the biggest fashion event of the year commences, here is a look at some of the most memorable sartorial moments in the last decade.

Cardi B (2019)

Rapper brought her flamboyance to the 2019 Met Gala carpet in a custom curve-hugging oxblood Thom Browne gown embelished with feathers that radiated out to form a lengthy circular train. She capped the look with a bugle-bead headpiece made by Browne in collaboration with British milliner Stephen Jones. Business Insider had reported that the dress took more than 2,000 hours to make.

Billy Porter (2019)

Pose star Billy Porter made a dazzling entrance to last year's event, dressed as an Egyptian Pharaoh and carried on a palanquin by six attendants. The golden ensemble, which included a bejewelled suit, 10 ft long wings, a 24 karat headpiece was made by designer duo The Blonds. Porter was inspired by Diana Ross in the 1975 film Mahogany, Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra and Cher's bedazzled dress by Bob Mackie for the 1974 Met Gala, according to Vogue.

Solange Knowles (2018)

Solange Knowles channeled her namesake Saint Solange at the 2018 event, wearing a latex, otherworldly Iris Van Herpen dress. The singer took some assistance deciding the right outfit from her fans via a Twitter poll. She combined her golden halo with a black du-rag.

Rihanna (2018)

Inspired by the Catholicism-theme, Rihanna walked down the red carpet in a jewel encrusted dress, cape and papal mitre designed by John Galliano's Maison Margiela. The Barbadian songstress nailed the theme perfectly, accessorising with Christian Louboutin high heels, Maria Tash earrings and jewellery by Cartier, wrote Harper's Bazaar.

Bella Hadid (2017)

The "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" exhibition saw some celebrities like Rihanna and Caroline Kennedy strictly adhere to the theme and sport original pieces. Meanwhile, model Bella Hadid stunned in a sheer off-shoulder Alexander Wang catsuit with a deep scooped back at the 2017 Met Gala, which showed off her lithe figure. Vogue wrote that Hadid was actually sewn into the suit.

Taylor Swift (2016)

In 2016, Taylor Swift co-chaired the Gala alongside Wintour and Idris Elba. The singer, sidestepped her All American Girl look and turned heads as she walked the red carpet in a futuristic goth cutout dress by Louis Vuitton, bleached blonde hair, lace up high heels and dark make-up.

Rihanna (2015)

How can we forget Rihanna's infamous omelette dress for the 2015 Met gala themed "China: Through the Looking Glass." Not only was the dress noticed by pranksters online, it also shot Chinese designer Guo Pei to fame. The Guardian reported that the dress weighed 25 kg, had a 16 ft long train and took about two years of work to make.

Sarah Jessica Parker (2014)

The Sex and the City star known for her outstanding style donned a two-toned Oscar de la Renta gown with a window pane design at the back for the 2014 "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" exhibition. Also splashed at the back was the late designer's name in scarlet letters. SJP accessorised the look with ivory gloves and flowers in her hair.

Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway (2013)

Celebrities brought a more haute couture interpretation of 2013's punk theme, but it seems like Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway who really looked the part. Cyrus went for a black figure-hugging fishnet Marc Jacobs gown with her platinum pixie cut in gravity defying spikes. Hathaway was seen in a Debbie Harry-inspired platinum blonde look and a dramatic, semi-sheer Valentino gown with feathers around the sleeves.

Beyonce (2012)

For "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" many celebrities turned up in the latest Prada designs while Beyonce went for a sheer black Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown with a purple feather train. She kept her hair and make-up relatively simple, making sure that the dress remained the star of the show.

Madonna (2011)

For the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" exhibition, the attendees celebrated the late designer, who passed away in 2010. Rather opting for an outrageous look, Madonna decided to go the old Hollywood way with this blue dreamy Stella McCartney number, glossy vintage waves and a classic red lipper.

Alexa Chung (2010)

While other attendees Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Biel walked the red carpet in ballgowns, Alexa Chung stood out in her black Phillip Lim pantsuit. She paired the suit with black patent high heels and a simple clutch, leaving her hair in messy waves.

