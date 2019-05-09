You are here:

Met Gala 2019: Video of Kayne West's reluctant smile inspires relatable memes on Twitter

FP Staff

May 09, 2019 12:54:44 IST

A smiling Kayne West is a rarity. Hence, when Twitter noticed a reluctant smiling west at the Met Gala 2019, users could not stop talking about this meme-worthy event on the micro-blogging site.

The rapper made an appearance at the Met Gala, the biggest party of the year thrown by the venerable Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on Monday with wife Kim Kardarshian. This year, Hollywood perfectly aligned to the 2019 Met Gala theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion," dressing in some outrageous, jaw-dropping outfits, which consumed most of the chatter on social media.

While everyone was celebrating fashion, Kanye was spotted by cameras smiling off to the side, although he did not look too impressed while doing it. Hence, users donned their creative hats, and churned out memes.

