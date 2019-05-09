Met Gala 2019: Video of Kayne West's reluctant smile inspires relatable memes on Twitter

A smiling Kayne West is a rarity. Hence, when Twitter noticed a reluctant smiling west at the Met Gala 2019, users could not stop talking about this meme-worthy event on the micro-blogging site.

The rapper made an appearance at the Met Gala, the biggest party of the year thrown by the venerable Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on Monday with wife Kim Kardarshian. This year, Hollywood perfectly aligned to the 2019 Met Gala theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion," dressing in some outrageous, jaw-dropping outfits, which consumed most of the chatter on social media.

While everyone was celebrating fashion, Kanye was spotted by cameras smiling off to the side, although he did not look too impressed while doing it. Hence, users donned their creative hats, and churned out memes.

A rare video of Kanye smiling at the #MetGala. RT for good luck pic.twitter.com/JRPpwEXtK7 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 7, 2019

When you're forced to smile at your random uncles and aunties from Australia on skype... https://t.co/NbfeuavCpR — Kj (@Karan_JV) May 7, 2019

when im out and miserable at the club but remember i have leftovers at home https://t.co/T9sYmSN1Cw — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) May 7, 2019

Advertisement

When ur around new people n u realize u never wanna kick it w them again pic.twitter.com/3hkntYd2ch — wafflesb4putas 🇲🇽 (@dianamvnoz) May 7, 2019

how the people in the beauty supply store look when you catch them following you: pic.twitter.com/T0URfRFLGi — stefan. (@brokenpromithes) May 8, 2019

Me watching y’all critique these Met Gala outfits but y’all can’t even dress y’all selves pic.twitter.com/om8K6QKu3K — ⚡️ (@FatUrsher) May 8, 2019

Me: [sees ex walking into the same party as I’m in] Me: pic.twitter.com/5eyZVN4E5q — ℂ (@ChuckEChaves) May 7, 2019

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 12:54:44 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.