MET Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone makes a splash on pink carpet in a Zac Posen custom gown
Deepika Padukone, much like last year, made a solo appearance at the 2019 MET Gala. The actress donned a Zac Posen custom gown of pink lurex Jacquard. With her puffed hairdo, she looked quite similar to Barbie doll.
MET2019 💕💕 @deepikapadukone wearing @zacposen makeup @sandhyashekar hair @georgiougabriel managed by @karishma.prakash
View this post on Instagram
CAMPBARBIE 💕💕 @deepikapadukone MET2019 wearing @zacposen jewellery @lorraineschwartz makeup @sandhyashekar hair @georgiougabriel managed by @karishma.prakash assisted by @styledbyraghav @siangabari A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on
Deepika had made her MET debut in 2017 during the release of her Hollywood film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, featuring Vin Diesel. Going by the theme of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination' last year, the actress chose to sport a Atelier couture by designer Prabal Gurung.
Actress #DeepikaPadukone is ravishing in red on the #MetGala carpet. #MetHeavenlyBodies @DeepikaPadukone
In 2017, Deepika was seen in a slip-in white dress, coupled with a flower crown.
#MetGala: @deepikapadukone In Icy White, Twitter Calls Her A 'Princess' https://t.co/L2BTwhhLhX pic.twitter.com/eg8CXlRxJ9 — NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) May 2, 2017
Updated Date: May 07, 2019 10:40:33 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.