Meryl Streep turns 70 and her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern lead birthday tributes

Actor Meryl Streep, who turned 70 on Saturday (22, June), was showered with love and wishes on her special day.

The three-time Oscar winner received sweet wishes from Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, two of her co-stars on HBO's popular show Big Little Lies.

Streep joined the cast for season two, which began earlier this month, playing Nicole Kidman's character Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise, who is not a fan of Witherspoon's character Madeline.

Of course, in real life, it's nothing but love between the two women.

Witherspoon shared a beautiful throwback photo of Streep on her Twitter account with a heartfelt caption.

Sending big birthday wishes to this remarkably talented woman!✨Meryl, it was an absolute dream getting to work with you on #BigLittleLies.❤️ pic.twitter.com/BU62Nq4o9U — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 22, 2019

Witherspoon also posted on her Instagram Story videos of her, Kidman and other co-stars such as Zoe Kravitz (Bonnie) and Adam Scott (Madeline's husband Ed) wishing Streep a happy birthday and naming their favourite films starring the actor, which included Kramer vs. Kramer, Out of Africa, Sophie's Choice, Defending Your Life and The Devil Wears Prada. "We love you Meryl!" Witherspoon wrote, alongside a photo of the cast. Dern, who plays Renata on the show, too posted a throwback picture of Streep and a selfie featuring the two together.

Streep's long-time friend and former Mamma Mia costar Cher also shared a tweet to wish her.

MY DARLING♥️MARY LOUISE, HAPPY🎂‼️ YOU ARE💡YEARS AHEAD OF ALL OF US,…YOU ARE A👑, YOU ARE MY FRIEND💕 — Cher (@cher) June 22, 2019

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Streep's friend also tweeted on her birthday.

Happy birthday, Meryl Streep! I’m so glad you’re my friend and extra glad you’re not my mother-in-law. #BigLittleLies — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 21, 2019

Season one of Big Little Lies told a complete story and was based on author Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, reported Page Six.

The first season of the show tells the story of Woodley's character, a single mother who struggles financially and the trouble she gets into when she moves to a California neighbourhood that is full of wealthy families.

She befriends Kidman and Witherspoon's characters, who also have kids at the school that Woodley's son is enrolled at, but from there drama and chaos ensue with other mothers in the area.

The second season is based off a novella by Moriarty who imagined what the characters would be doing after the events of the first season.

For the unversed, the events include a fight between Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Renata (Laura Dern), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Celeste's husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

The fight at the school charity function ended with Bonnie pushing Perry, ultimately to his death and now the group of women is dealing with feelings of grief and guilt.

The second season introduces a new character, Perry's mother, Mary Louise, played by Streep.

Big Little Lies airs on HBO on Sundays.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 12:37:50 IST