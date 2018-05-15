You are here:

Meryl Streep to star in Steven Soderbergh's Panama Papers thriller; Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas also in talks

PTI

May,15 2018 16:27:42 IST

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Meryl Streep is set to play the lead role in The Laundromat, a Steven Soderbergh-directed thriller about the Panama Papers.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are also in early talks to join the project.

Actress Meryl Streep arrives at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - HT1ED1U04C7E9

File image of Meryl Streep. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The Panama Papers was a set of leaked documents that shared financial information of offshore entities, revealing fraud, tax evasion and attempts to avoid international sanctions by some of the biggest names from across the world.

Scott Z Burns has penned the script, which is based on the book by Jake Bernstein titled Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.

Michael Sugar, Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Soderbergh and Burns are producing the film.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 16:27 PM

tags: #Antonio Banderas #Gary Oldman #Hollywood #Meryl Streep #Panama Papers #Steven Soderbergh

also see

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Grandma Cher gatecrashes Amanda Seyfried's party in final trailer

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Grandma Cher gatecrashes Amanda Seyfried's party in final trailer

Nawaz Sharif's remarks on militant organisations being active in Pakistan 'serious', says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nawaz Sharif's remarks on militant organisations being active in Pakistan 'serious', says Nirmala Sitharaman

Gibson guitar company files for bankruptcy after struggling with debt for years; reps assure long-term stability

Gibson guitar company files for bankruptcy after struggling with debt for years; reps assure long-term stability