You are here:

Meryl Streep to star in Steven Soderbergh's Panama Papers thriller; Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas also in talks

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Meryl Streep is set to play the lead role in The Laundromat, a Steven Soderbergh-directed thriller about the Panama Papers.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are also in early talks to join the project.

The Panama Papers was a set of leaked documents that shared financial information of offshore entities, revealing fraud, tax evasion and attempts to avoid international sanctions by some of the biggest names from across the world.

Scott Z Burns has penned the script, which is based on the book by Jake Bernstein titled Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.

Michael Sugar, Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Soderbergh and Burns are producing the film.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 16:27 PM