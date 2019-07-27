You are here:

Meryl Streep to become first ever recipient of Tribute Actor Award at TIFF 2019 on 9 September

Veteran star Meryl Streep will be honoured Tribute Actor award at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 70-year-old actor will be the first-ever recipient of the award, the festival organisers said.

"Announcing the incomparable Meryl Streep as the first-ever recipient of our TIFF Tribute Actor Award. #TIFF19" read a post from the festival's official Twitter handle.

Streep will receive the award in person on 9 September, they added.

Check out the post

Announcing the incomparable Meryl Streep as the first-ever recipient of our TIFF Tribute Actor Award. 🏆 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/dUT4ZEDlHD — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 26, 2019

Thank you Meryl and thank you #TeamMeryl. It'll be an honour to see you accept our inaugural chunk of gold. https://t.co/D97aLIXgQP pic.twitter.com/3zWEw3RWRK — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) July 26, 2019

Meryl Streep by the numbers:

A career spanning 40 years

3 wins, 21 nominations at @TheAcademy Awards

8 wins at the @GoldenGlobes, including the Cecil B. deMille Award in 2017 pic.twitter.com/Mn4eOt3TnU — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 26, 2019

Meryl’s 🔑 to happiness and success? Just be yourself, “in the most vivid way you can.” pic.twitter.com/mMIDYTFRrN — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 26, 2019

3 frames, 3 Oscar-winning performances by Meryl Streep: pic.twitter.com/Uh2UchHKiF — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 26, 2019

The actor's next film The Laundromat, about the Panama Papers scandal, is among the films that will be screened at the famed festival.

TIFF 2019 will run from 5-15 September.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 10:15:38 IST