Meryl Streep to become first ever recipient of Tribute Actor Award at TIFF 2019 on 9 September

Press Trust of India

Jul 27, 2019 10:15:38 IST

Veteran star Meryl Streep will be honoured Tribute Actor award at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 70-year-old actor will be the first-ever recipient of the award, the festival organisers said.

"Announcing the incomparable Meryl Streep as the first-ever recipient of our TIFF Tribute Actor Award. #TIFF19" read a post from the festival's official Twitter handle.

Streep will receive the award in person on 9 September, they added.

The actor's next film The Laundromat, about the Panama Papers scandal, is among the films that will be screened at the famed festival.

TIFF 2019 will run from 5-15 September.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 10:15:38 IST

