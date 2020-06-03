Meri Aashiqui: Jubin Natiyal releases new song by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, featuring Ihana Dhillon, Altamash Faraz

Jubin Nautiyal has once again collaborated with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for another romantic song titled 'Meri Aashiqui'. The love song released on 3 June features Jubin, popular Punjabi and Bollywood actress Ihana Dhillon, and Mr. India Supranational 2017 Altamash Faraz.

T-Series launched the song on Twitter, alongside the caption, "This beautiful song will linger on your mind for a long time."

Check out the post

Jubin Nautiyal too posted the song on his Twitter handle, writing, "Make way for a tune filled with emotions."

The song has been composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. 'Meri Aashiqui' is shot by Ashish Panda.

According to a report on NDTV, the music video was shot at the picturesque background of Dawki, a small town in Meghalaya, before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The soft and melodious number is replete with elements of romance. It has captivating and meaning lyrics and is an ode to love. It speaks about affection and the pain and happiness that comes along with the cherished feeling.

"Meri Aashiqui sees me as an all-out-romantic guy because that's the requirement of the song. Although I have featured in the videos of my songs earlier, this one challenged me as an actor. People will be able to feel that extra that has gone into it from my side," Jubin said.

Jubin Nautiyal has already won the hearts of people with super hits songs like 'Tum Hi Aana' from Marjaavaan and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' from Kabir Singh.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 13:59:36 IST

