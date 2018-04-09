Mercury trailer: Karthik Subbaraj's silent horror-thriller sees Prabhu Deva in a scary avatar

After Siddharth's The House Next Door, yet another horror flick joins the list, and this one happens to be a silent horror-thriller. Mercury will be the first one in a long time from the genre, after Kamal Hassan's 1987 cult silent film Pushpaka Vimana.

The film has already created a buzz for being released in not one, but four languages, and Prabhu Deva leads this one-of-a-kind project. Few days after the release of the first glimpse, another terrific trailer from the Mercury team has been revealed, and it seems like there is plenty to look forward to from this upcoming horror flick.

Mercury tells the story about a bunch of vulnerable individuals running for their life amidst a mysterious laboratory of sorts. The trailer kick starts with a spooky background score. At the end we witness a bloody Prabhu Deva — filled with rage and anger — and Sananth, Deepak Paramesh, Anish Padmanabha, Indhuja who put up a scary display of events. With no dialogue delivery and a gripping background score, Mercury impresses with its latest trailer and is definitely packed with layers.

The film is set in a far away abandoned land, which is claimed to be the home of several deaths due to mercury poisoning. Caught in between this is the supporting cast and leading man Prabhu Deva, clad in a dhoti and possessed to the core. The official trailer gives us a dose of screams, chills and everything one could expect from a thriller.

Arriving as an out and out spook fest, Mercury raises expectations to a new level, and has got the audience curious to reveal more of this silent film. And like the makers say, let's wait and watch if 'Silence speaks louder than anything else' this summer.

Directed by critically acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj, Mercury is all set to release across languages on Friday, the 13th April. The director was also recently in the news for directing Thalaivar Rajinikanth's next project, and also Dhanush's next film.

Watch the official trailer here:

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 19:23 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 19:25 PM