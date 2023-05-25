Deepika Padukone has a foundation Live Love Laugh that talks about the importance of mental health. The actress has spoken many times in her interactions about her depression and how she felt during that time. In an interview recently, when Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson was asked about mental health, he said, “I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there, wasn’t going to any of the team meetings, wasn’t participating in anything.”

Padukone shared a snippet of that interview on her Instagram story and wrote- “Mental health matters.”

Deepika on depression

On an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati back in 2021, when asked about her depression, the actress revealed, “I didn’t feel like going to work or meeting anybody. I did not want to go out. I didn’t feel like doing anything. Many times, I don’t know if I should say this but I didn’t feel like living anymore. I felt like I had no purpose.”

She added, “My parents had come to visit me in Mumbai from Bengaluru once. So, when they were leaving for the airport, I started crying suddenly. My mother noticed that there was something wrong with me. She felt something was off with the way I was crying. It was not the usual cry. The way I was crying, it was like a cry for help. She asked me to visit a psychiatrist. I did that and recovered after many months. But mental health is something that you can’t forget about even after you recover. It is something you have to take care of. I have introduced some lifestyle changes now.”

