Men in Black International: Taika Waititi jokes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson's film is actually Thor 4

FP Staff

Jun 16, 2019 10:46:11 IST

Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok, has joked that Men in Black: International is secretly the fourth instalment of Thor.

Taika Waititi. Image from Twitter

MIB: International brought Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson together outside of Marvel Cinematic Universe in the reboot of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' iconic sci-fi action franchise. The duo was last seen together in Avengers: Endgame

Taking to Twitter, Waititi shared a clip of the actors playing a guessing game during the promotions of Men In Black: International. In the game, Hemsworth mimicked Captain Jack Sparrow's signature drunk mannerisms, but Thompson erroneously guessed that he was impersonating Waititi.

MCU's post-Phase 3 plans are yet to be unveiled, and there is still no word on a fourth Thor movie. However, Hemsworth may reprise his role as the God of Thunder in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as Thor joined the "Asgardians" of the Galaxy, bestowing Valkyrie with the duty to lead the Asgardians on Earth at the end of Endgame.

Meanwhile, Waititi will direct the TV adaptation of 1981 fantasy film Time Bandits. He will also co-write the pilot episode and executive produce the series for Apple.

