Men In Black: International earns Rs 10.09 cr in opening weekend; Game Over rakes in Rs 4.95 cr

The latest film in the Men in Black franchise, which released on Friday, has earned a total of Rs 10.09 crore over the weekend in India. Men In Black: International's collections reflected an upward trend on its second day but dipped on the third, probably owing to the India vs Pakistan cricket match on Sunday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his social media.

The spy thriller, featuring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, earned $102.2 million globally. The film had the strongest start in China, where it garnered $26.3 million and fared poorly in other top markets like Russia ($5.1 million), South Korea ($4.9 million), Mexico ($3.9 million), Japan ($3.5 million) and the UK ($3.4 million).

#MenInBlack: #International showed an upward trend on Day 2, but slipped on Day 3 due to #INDvsPAK cricket match... Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 10.90 cr. India biz. #MIBI #MIBInternational — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

On the other hand, Game Over, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, has raked in Rs 4.95 crore over the three days of release, with Sunday's haul standing at Rs 2.04 crore. These figures include collections from its Tamil and Telugu releases as well.

#GameOver picked up on Day 2, but saw limited growth on Day 3 due to #INDvsPAK cricket match... Fri 97 lacs, Sat 1.94 cr, Sun 2.04 cr. Total: ₹ 4.95 cr. India biz... Language-wise breakup in next tweet. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 17:31:54 IST