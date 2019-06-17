You are here:

Men In Black: International earns Rs 10.09 cr in opening weekend; Game Over rakes in Rs 4.95 cr

FP Staff

Jun 17, 2019 17:31:54 IST

The latest film in the Men in Black franchise, which released on Friday, has earned a total of Rs 10.09 crore over the weekend in India. Men In Black: International's collections reflected an upward trend on its second day but dipped on the third, probably owing to the India vs Pakistan cricket match on Sunday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his social media.

The spy thriller, featuring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, earned $102.2 million globally. The film had the strongest start in China, where it garnered $26.3 million and fared poorly in other top markets like Russia ($5.1 million), South Korea ($4.9 million), Mexico ($3.9 million), Japan ($3.5 million) and the UK ($3.4 million).

Check out Men In Black: International's box-office numbers in India

On the other hand, Game Over, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, has raked in Rs 4.95 crore over the three days of release, with Sunday's haul standing at Rs 2.04 crore. These figures include collections from its Tamil and Telugu releases as well.

See Game Over's box office performance over the weekend

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 17:31:54 IST

tags: box office , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chris Hemsworth , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , Game Over , Hollywood , Kumail Nanjiani , Liam Neeson , Men in Black International , Rebecca Ferguson , Taapsee Pannu , Tessa Thompson

also see

Men in Black: International box office collection — Chris Hemsworth's spy thriller earns $102.2 mn globally

Men in Black: International box office collection — Chris Hemsworth's spy thriller earns $102.2 mn globally

Men in Black International review round-up: An 'eerily bland fourquel' that never lives up to its potential

Men in Black International review round-up: An 'eerily bland fourquel' that never lives up to its potential

Game Over box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's psychological thriller racks up Rs 2.91 cr in two days

Game Over box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's psychological thriller racks up Rs 2.91 cr in two days