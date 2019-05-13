Melissa McCarthy replaces Steve Harvey to become the new host of Little Big Shot

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy has been roped in as the new host of NBC's Little Big Shot.

McCarthy replaces Steve Harvey as the host of the talent competition for kids, reported Variety.

Harvey has hosted the previous three seasons of the show.

"Melissa's just an incredible performer and incredible comedian. She will bring a completely fresh perspective to it," said Paul Telegdy, NBC's co-chairman of entertainment alongside George Cheeks.

The Mike & Molly and Bridesmaids star McCarthy is the mother of two young daughters. The actor was also recently nominated for an Academy Award as Best Actress for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

According to the publication the show shot its final set of episodes on Thursday with Harvey which will be broadcast through June. The 37 year-old Kelly Clarkson with The Kelly Clarkson Show will be stepping into the prime time slot of Harvey.

The show is produced by Warner Horizon Television, A Very Good Production and East 112th Street Productions. Little Big Shots last aired in July 2018 and is scheduled to return to NBC next winter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 16:29:26 IST

