You are here:

Melissa McCarthy replaces Steve Harvey to become the new host of Little Big Shot

FP Staff

May 13, 2019 16:29:26 IST

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy has been roped in as the new host of NBC's Little Big Shot.

McCarthy replaces Steve Harvey as the host of the talent competition for kids, reported Variety.

Melissa McCarthy replaces Steve Harvey to become the new host of Little Big Shot

Source: Twitter.

"Melissa's just an incredible performer and incredible comedian. She will bring a completely fresh perspective to it," said Paul Telegdy, NBC's co-chairman of entertainment alongside George Cheeks.

The Mike & Molly and Bridesmaids star McCarthy is the mother of two young daughters. The actor was also recently nominated for an Academy Award as Best Actress for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

According to the publication the show shot its final set of episodes on Thursday with Harvey which will be broadcast through June. The 37 year-old Kelly Clarkson with The Kelly Clarkson Show will be stepping into the prime time slot of Harvey.

The show is produced by Warner Horizon Television, A Very Good Production and East 112th Street Productions. Little Big Shots last aired in July 2018 and is scheduled to return to NBC next winter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 16:29:26 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Kelly Clarkson. , Melissa McCarthy , Shareworthy , Steve Harvey

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, BTS walk the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet

Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, BTS walk the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer welcome their first child, name him after fellow comedian Dave Attell

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer welcome their first child, name him after fellow comedian Dave Attell

Ryan Reynolds pranks fans by sharing fake 'full movie link' of upcoming live-action film Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds pranks fans by sharing fake 'full movie link' of upcoming live-action film Detective Pikachu