Mel Gibson to direct Destroyer, thriller set during World War II, based on the Battle of Okinawa

PTI

May,01 2018 17:03:50 IST

Los Angeles: Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge follow up film is once again a World War II story, based on the Battle of Okinawa.

The 62-year-old actor-director will helm Destroyer, which tells the story of American naval ship USS Laffey.

Mel Gibson. Image via Twitter

Mel Gibson. Image via Twitter

The ship withstood multiple kamikaze attacks from the Imperial Japanese Army and earned the nickname "The Ship That Would Not Die".

Gibson's last directorial venture Hacksaw Ridge also revolved around the Battle of Okinawa but showed the battle on ground.

The new film is based on the non-fiction book "Hell From the Heavens: The Epic Story of the USS Laffey and World War II's Greatest Kamikaze Attack" by John Wukovits.

Gibson's girlfriend Rosalind Ross, who has worked on the TV series Matador, has penned the script for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides this project, Gibson is in negotiations with Warner Bros. to co-star with Mark Wahlberg in The Six Billion Dollar Man.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 17:03 PM

tags: #Destroyer #Hacksaw Ridge #Hollywood #Mel Gibson #World War II #WWII

