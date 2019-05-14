Mel Gibson, Shia LaBeouf to star in upcoming black comedy Rothchild
Actor-director Mel Gibson is set to team up with Shia LaBeouf for Rothchild, an upcoming black comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Jon S Baird, best known for movies such as Filth and Stan & Ollie.
The story follows Becket Rothchild (LaBeouf), who was cast out from the family. As an adult, the charismatic Becket hatches a plan to get back into the family and claim his birthright. There are nine Rothchild family members who stand between him and his fortune, including Whitelaw (Gibson), the family patriarch and villain of the piece.
