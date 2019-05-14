Mel Gibson, Shia LaBeouf to star in upcoming black comedy Rothchild

Actor-director Mel Gibson is set to team up with Shia LaBeouf for Rothchild, an upcoming black comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Jon S Baird, best known for movies such as Filth and Stan & Ollie.

The story follows Becket Rothchild (LaBeouf), who was cast out from the family. As an adult, the charismatic Becket hatches a plan to get back into the family and claim his birthright. There are nine Rothchild family members who stand between him and his fortune, including Whitelaw (Gibson), the family patriarch and villain of the piece.

Rothchild is being produced by Unified Pictures. Keith Kjarval and Tyler Jackson will oversee production alongside Black Box Management's Lowell Shapiro and Mike Dill. As per a report in Deadline Kjarval said,“Rothchild is a satirical and thrilling ride, and I am elated to be working with a filmmaker like Jon Baird, who not only has an incredible track record of guiding award-winning performances, but is crafting this film to be an action packed cautionary tale on wealth and power.” HanWay Films recently boarded the project and is on the lookout for international buyers at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. (With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 14:13:01 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.