Josh Duhamel's heist thriller movie Bandit has added actors Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert to the cast.

Based on real-life events, the movie will be helmed by Allan Ungar, known for directing the action thriller Gridlocked, reported Variety.

The script, penned by Kraig Wenman, is based on author Robert Knuckle's bestseller, The Flying Bandit, and interviews by journalist Ed Arnold with Gilbert Galvan Jr, an American who escaped from prison and crossed into Canada, becoming a criminal dubbed the Flying Bandit.

Galvan was known for his disguises and planning of more than 63 bank and jewellery heists, but it was brazen productivity that gained him notoriety.

Bandit will feature Duhamel as Galvin career criminal (Duhamel) after he escapes from a US prison and crosses the border into Canada, where he assumes a new identity.

After falling in love and getting married, he claims to take a job as a traveling security consultant, but his daring crimes continue.

After he turns to lifetime gangster Tommy (Gibson) for an investment, his career becomes more complicated and he gets embroiled in the biggest heist in Canadian history, one that puts him at the centre of a cross-country manhunt.

The movie will be produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions and Eric Gozlan of Goldrush Entertainment.

Duhamel will be also executive producing alongside Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group.