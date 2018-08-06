Meghna Gulzar to direct, produce series based on former commissioner of police Rakesh Maria

Meghna Gulzar is all set to collaborate with Phantom Films for an original series based on former Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria, announced Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Directed by Gulzar, the series will chronicle Maria's experiences and the cases he handled during his career. Other details regarding the upcoming film are still under wraps.

Reliance Entertainment, Phantom and Meghna Gulzar join hands... Will produce an original series on the life and case files of former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Rakesh Maria... The series will be based on Maria's experiences... Will be directed by Meghna. pic.twitter.com/hR7RgUpIfA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2018

Maria served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in 1993 and solved the Bombay serial blasts case. He was also responsible for cracking the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case. Maria was also part of the investigation following the 26/11 attacks in 2008, where he interrogated Ajmal Kasab.

Gulzar's last film was the critically and commercially acclaimed spy drama Raazi, based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat. The film, with Alia Bhatt in the lead, crossed the 100 crore mark at the box-office. Her directorial debut was 2015's Talvar, based on sensational 2008 Noida double-murder case. Gulzar will also be helming a film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

