Patrick J Adams called the British royalty for allegedly targetting Meghan Markle and said it was an institution that had long 'outlived its relevance'

FP Staff March 06, 2021 10:32:58 IST
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams backs her, says British royalty is 'bankrupt of decency'

Meghan Markle (R) and Patrick J Adams. Image from Twitter

Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle's former co-star and TV husband on Suits has now joined a fast-growing band of supporters who have openly criticised the systematic slandering that has been unleashed against the former Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's wife.

Latest reports claimed that Buckingham Palace was to launch an investigation into claims that Meghan would often bully her staff members and embarrass them with her unfavourable behaviour. Following this, Adams spoke out for Meghan and lambasted the royal "institution," which in his opinion had "outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency"

He said he had spent considerable time with Meghan on sets of Suits and the actress was, from day one, "an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

Through a series of tweets, Adams enumerated Markle's exceptional behaviour and kind nature, parallelly criticising the royal household for "sharpening their knives" even after she'd become a mother to Archie.

Here are the tweets

