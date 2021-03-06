Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams backs her, says British royalty is 'bankrupt of decency'

Patrick J Adams called the British royalty for allegedly targetting Meghan Markle and said it was an institution that had long 'outlived its relevance'

Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle's former co-star and TV husband on Suits has now joined a fast-growing band of supporters who have openly criticised the systematic slandering that has been unleashed against the former Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's wife.

Latest reports claimed that Buckingham Palace was to launch an investigation into claims that Meghan would often bully her staff members and embarrass them with her unfavourable behaviour. Following this, Adams spoke out for Meghan and lambasted the royal "institution," which in his opinion had "outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency"

He said he had spent considerable time with Meghan on sets of Suits and the actress was, from day one, "an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

Through a series of tweets, Adams enumerated Markle's exceptional behaviour and kind nature, parallelly criticising the royal household for "sharpening their knives" even after she'd become a mother to Archie.

Here are the tweets

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021