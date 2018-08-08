Meghan Markle reportedly declines special guest appearance on 70th Emmy Awards

Months after she was rumoured to have been nominated for an Emmy for her final Suits season, Meghan Markle has reportedly turned down the invitation to the event. The Duchess of Cambridge, who quit a promising acting career after marrying Prince Harry, was reportedly invited to the 70th Emmy Awards scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, with her husband as a special guest.

Her decision, according to The Sun, was her way of drawing 'a line in the sand' between her acting career and her new life as a royal.

"We had hoped Meghan would attend as a way of saying goodbye to her Suits fans and colleagues. Show executives and NBC had offered Harry and her an invitation to celebrate with the biggest stars around, meet her showbiz friends and even present an honour," a source told the publication.

Markle bid goodbye to her Rachel Zane from the wildly successful American legal drama. Currently in its eighth season, the show now runs without its two regulars: Markle and Patrick J Adams. Speaking about her association with the show, Markle had said she felt 'fortunate' to have experienced that kind of 'longevity' in a show, in an earlier interview.

