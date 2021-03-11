Meghan Markle files complaint with ITV after host Piers Morgan quits show

'The damage she has done to the British monarchy and to the queen, at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital, is enormous and frankly contemptible,' Piers Morgan said after Meghan Markle's comment

Meghan Markle filed a formal complaint with British broadcaster ITV after a presenter criticised her claims against the royal family and later quit, it was reported Wednesday.

Piers Morgan left his role as host of Good Morning Britain on Tuesday following a scathing attack on the Duchess of Sussex's interview with US chatshow host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused the royal family of racism, while the former television actress said she had suicidal thoughts during her time in Britain.

Former CNN host Morgan's comments that he did not believe her sparked 41,000 complaints to Britain's broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said it understood that Meghan formally complained to ITV before he resigned, confirming a report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The complaint focused on how his remarks may affect those trying to deal with their own mental health problems, it added.

It did not concern his repeated criticism of her or allegations of racism, which have rocked the monarchy.

On Tuesday, Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain as he clashed with a fellow presenter who defended the duchess.

Speaking to reporters in central London on Wednesday morning, Morgan said he would not retract his comments and was making a stand for free speech.

"If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that is entirely their right. I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth," he said.

"I think the damage she has done to the British monarchy and to the queen, at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital, is enormous and frankly contemptible."

Morgan also hit out at those who he said thought he had been "cancelled".

"I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge. I would call it a temporary hibernation," he said.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday responded to the explosive claims.

Queen Elizabeth II said Meghan and Harry, who quit royal life last year, and their son Archie would remain "much-loved family members".

But she also said the accusations would be dealt with "privately".

Asked to respond to Buckingham Palace's statement, a spokesman for Meghan and Harry said they would not be commenting any further.

Morgan, a former tabloid newspaper editor, has been a consistent critic of Markle after she cut off contact with him after she met Harry and they married in 2018.